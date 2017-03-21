NEWS
Tuesday March 21 2017
‘Barcelona could re-sign Deulofeu’
By Football Italia staff

Barcelona’s technical secretary Robert Fernandez hints they could re-sign Gerard Deulofeu for €12m.

The winger is loan at Milan from English Premier League side Everton, but the Blaugrana retain a buyback clause.

After Deulofeu’s form earned him a Spain recall, Barça appear to be considering bringing him back to Camp Nou.

“We have the possibility and it's good,” Fernandez said, as reported by Sport.

 “I am very happy with what's happening. Deulofeu was at Everton and not playing. He went on loan to Milan, where he's playing and has been called up to the Spain team.

“It's good news. I think it's €12m to bring him back.”

Another option for Barça would be to sign Deulofeu back and sell him for a quick profit, if he continues to impress with the Rossoneri.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies