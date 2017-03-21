‘Barcelona could re-sign Deulofeu’

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona’s technical secretary Robert Fernandez hints they could re-sign Gerard Deulofeu for €12m.

The winger is loan at Milan from English Premier League side Everton, but the Blaugrana retain a buyback clause.

After Deulofeu’s form earned him a Spain recall, Barça appear to be considering bringing him back to Camp Nou.

“We have the possibility and it's good,” Fernandez said, as reported by Sport.

“I am very happy with what's happening. Deulofeu was at Everton and not playing. He went on loan to Milan, where he's playing and has been called up to the Spain team.

“It's good news. I think it's €12m to bring him back.”

Another option for Barça would be to sign Deulofeu back and sell him for a quick profit, if he continues to impress with the Rossoneri.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.