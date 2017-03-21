Medel given all-clear

By Football Italia staff

Inter defender Gary Medel has been given the all-clear after scans on a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old limped off in the second half of the draw with Torino, but nonetheless flew to South America for international duty.

It was revealed yesterday that the Chilean national team’s doctors would perform scans to determine the severity of the injury.

Now Inter’s official Twitter account has confirmed that Medel “has been given the all clear in tests carried out with the national team doctor in Chile”.

That means the Nerazzurri man will be fit to face Argentina and Venezuela, as well as being available when Stefano Pioli’s men resume Serie A action against Sampdoria.

