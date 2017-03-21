Mancini: ‘No contact with Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini reiterates “there is absolutely nothing” with Roma, and “would love to experience football in another country”.

The Coach has been out of work since leaving Inter in pre-season, and has been touted as a possible successor to Luciano Spalletti if the Giallorossi boss walks away this summer.

“I’m ready to Coach again, but I don’t know where my future will be,” Mancini told Corriere dello Sport.

“Regarding the links with Roma, I can tell you there is absolutely nothing. Being a professional anything could happen, but every two days I get linked to a different team. Someone will guess… but for now there’s nothing.

“I want to get back to Coaching though, and I’d be attracted to a new experience abroad. I’ve Coached in Italy and England, but I’d love to experience football in another country. I’d prefer to have a new experience in Spain or in Germany.

“Our work is unpredictable though, maybe you can think you want to Coach Barcelona and it doesn’t happen.

“The national team? Why not? I’d like the national team, it’d be a milestone.”

Mancini outlined his ideal starting XI if he was the Italy Coach: Buffon, Zappacosta, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Masina, Candreva, Verratti, De Rossi, Insigne, Belotti, Petagna.

Mancini was also asked about Juventus, in particular their Champions League Quarter-Final with Barcelona.

“When you go to play in Barcelona, sometimes the pitch can become big. Too big. The return leg will count for a lot if Juventus are to get through and win the Champions League.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.