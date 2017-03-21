Gasperini on Roma radar?

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini, architect of the Atalanta miracle, is among the candidates to replace Luciano Spalletti at Roma.

While Spalletti continues to delay talk over an extension to the contract that expires in June, the Giallorossi have to start looking at alternatives.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has already been mentioned, but an intriguing option would be Gasperini.

According to Mediaset Premium, Gasp has impressed Roma President Jim Pallotta and the directors with Atalanta’s remarkable campaign.

The Orobici have already shattered the all-time club record for points in a single Serie A season and currently sit level with Inter in fifth place.

Pallotta recently complained that Roma’s youth academy was not being used well enough and too many teenage talents were impressing at other clubs on loan.

Gasperini would bring more bravery to focus on those coming up through the ranks, something Spalletti has always been reticent on.

The last time Gasp was at the helm of a big club was Inter and he was fired after just five Serie A games.

