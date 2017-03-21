Juve and Atleti track De Sciglio

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio has still not worked out a new contract with Milan, as Juventus and Atletico Madrid show interest.

The full-back is only tied to San Siro until June 2018 and the uncertainty over the club takeover by Sino-Europe Sports has further complicated matters.

Max Allegri launched De Sciglio’s career at Milan when he was there and would relish the chance to work with him again at Juve.

Even if the Coach moves on, the Bianconeri are still impressed enough by his versatility to make an offer.

Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone are also tracking De Sciglio’s progress.

Still only 24, he can play on the right or left of a four-man defence or as a wing-back.

He has 30 senior caps for Italy and came up through the Milan youth academy.

