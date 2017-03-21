NEWS
Tuesday March 21 2017
Wuhan Zall sack Ferrara
By Football Italia staff

Ciro Ferrara has sensationally been sacked as Coach of Wuhan Zall just two games into the new Chinese season.

The former Juventus tactician confirmed the news himself by retweeting commiserations and messages of support from fans.

Wuhan Zall are in the Chinese second division and took them from 13th place to sixth last term.

However, one point from two rounds proved enough for the club to pull the plug this season.

They could look to Italy for his replacement, as Walter Zenga is believed to be an option.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies