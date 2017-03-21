Wuhan Zall sack Ferrara

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Ferrara has sensationally been sacked as Coach of Wuhan Zall just two games into the new Chinese season.

The former Juventus tactician confirmed the news himself by retweeting commiserations and messages of support from fans.

Wuhan Zall are in the Chinese second division and took them from 13th place to sixth last term.

However, one point from two rounds proved enough for the club to pull the plug this season.

They could look to Italy for his replacement, as Walter Zenga is believed to be an option.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.