Report: Dybala leaves Argentina

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Paulo Dybala will be sent back to the Juventus camp for treatment after tests with the Argentina medical staff.

The forward travelled to South America on international duty despite limping off with a muscular problem during the 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

According to Sky Sport Italia this evening, the Argentina staff ascertained he won’t be able to play either of their two games coming up.

Dybala will therefore be sent straight back to Turin for treatment and hopes to be fit in time for the Serie A showdown with Napoli on April 2.

