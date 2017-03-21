NEWS
Tuesday March 21 2017
Chelsea looking at Conti
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta right-back Andrea Conti has reportedly done enough to impress Antonio Conte and Chelsea scouts.

He just turned 23 and has proved a pivotal figure for the Orobici this season, contributing four goals and three assists.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea sent scouts to the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia to view Conti and brought back positive reports.

Another product of the excellent Atalanta youth academy, he is under contract in Bergamo until June 2021.

The price-tag is believed to be in the area of €5m, though that could rise if his performances continue to impress.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies