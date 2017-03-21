Chelsea looking at Conti

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta right-back Andrea Conti has reportedly done enough to impress Antonio Conte and Chelsea scouts.

He just turned 23 and has proved a pivotal figure for the Orobici this season, contributing four goals and three assists.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea sent scouts to the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia to view Conti and brought back positive reports.

Another product of the excellent Atalanta youth academy, he is under contract in Bergamo until June 2021.

The price-tag is believed to be in the area of €5m, though that could rise if his performances continue to impress.

