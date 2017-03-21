NEWS
AS: Atletico Madrid eye Suso
By Football Italia staff

Spanish paper AS claims Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Milan winger Suso for next season.

The 23-year-old has rediscovered his confidence and form over the last year, first during a loan spell at Genoa and then at San Siro.

Had he not been injured, it’s widely believed Suso would’ve earned a call-up to the senior Spain squad this week.

Scoring six goals with nine assists in all competition this season, the former Liverpool and Almeria man has caught the eye of Diego Simeone.

According to AS, Atletico Madrid are trying to lay the groundwork for a summer swoop, hoping to anticipate other clubs.

As with all the Milan players, Suso’s future is tied to the Chinese takeover of the club, which has been postponed multiple times.

His current contract runs to June 2019.

