Mertens and Insigne consider deals

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are offering Dries Mertens €3.2m per year wages to sign a new contract, but Lorenzo Insigne’s agent argues over image rights.

Mertens is wanted by clubs all over Europe and in China, including Inter, and that gives him the upper hand when negotiating a new deal.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the latest proposal on the Belgian’s table is a four-year contract worth €3.2m per year – approximately double his current salary.

There are other clubs who would be prepared to pay him €4m per year, but President Aurelio De Laurentiis hopes to sway Mertens with the chance to continue growing in his new False 9 role.

As for Insigne, the issue seems to be how much his agent and President De Laurentiis value his image rights.

It’s well known that Napoli insist on buying up the image rights of all their players, something that has at times scuppered entire transfer deals.

The Partenopei are offering Insigne €3m per year to 2022, but to include the image rights his representatives want that increased to at least €4m.

It’s a definite drop from the original reported €6m per year request from his agent, but still very high.

There is another contract that is up in the air and Faouzi Ghoulam is expected to leave Napoli at the end of the season.

Clubs who have shown interest in the Algerian include Inter, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

