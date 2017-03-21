Italy test 4-2-4 against Albania

By Football Italia staff

Italy are planning a 4-2-4 formation against Albania, with Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Verratti, but Leonard Bonucci is in doubt.

The World Cup qualifier kicks off on Friday at 19.45 GMT at the Stadio Barbera in Palermo.

The only issue right now seems to be the fitness of Bonucci, as the Juventus defender skipped training today due to a virus.

He is expected to recover in time, but if he doesn’t, then Juve teammate Daniele Rugani is the favourite to step in rather than Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli.

Coach Giampiero Ventura sticks with his favoured 4-2-4 formation, which has Paris Saint-Germain star Verratti partnering Roma enforcer Daniele De Rossi in midfield.

Insigne and Antonio Candreva take the wide roles with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile and Torino hitman Andrea Belotti leading the way.

Italy (probable): Buffon; Zappacosta, Barzagli, Bonucci (Rugani), De Sciglio; Verratti, De Rossi; Candreva, Immobile, Belotti, Insigne

