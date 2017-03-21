Juve-Barcelona for Rabiot too

By Football Italia staff

With Paris Saint-Germain refusing to release Marco Verratti, Juventus and Barcelona could ask them for Adrien Rabiot instead.

It’s no secret that the Bianconeri’s ideal reinforcement for the midfield would be Verratti, but even at €80m the answer is likely to be no.

According to Le10Sport in France, Juventus are instead turning their attention towards his PSG teammate Rabiot.

The 21-year-old has also caught the eye of Barcelona – so the two clubs aren’t just clashing on the transfer market for Verratti, but also for his alternative.

Rabiot grew up in the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy and had threatened to walk away last summer, but has received far more playing time.

In 30 competitive games, he has contributed three goals and four assists.

