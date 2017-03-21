Udinese invite fan after shirt theft

By Football Italia staff

A 10-year-old Udinese fan had his Emil Hallfredsson jersey stolen, so the midfielder has pledged to replace it in person.

As part of a promotion, an entire class of kids from a local school attended Sunday’s 4-1 win over Palermo and one lucky fellow caught Hallfredsson’s shirt when it was thrown into the stands at the final whistle.

However, his luck ran out seconds later when an adult snatched it from his hands.

The next day, the child wrote about the incident in a school essay about what he did over the weekend and his classmates confirmed his version of events.

His teacher posted the story on Facebook and Udinese spotted it, earning them an invitation to spend the day with the Udinese squad and get that Hallfredsson shirt handed over in person.

