Liverpool €35m for Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Inter winger Ivan Perisic has again been linked with a move to Liverpool amid reports of a €35m offer on the table.

The Croatia international is having a very impressive campaign, scoring nine goals and seven assists in 33 competitive games.

Recently turning 28, he can play on the left wing, on the right or behind the strikers.

Inter signed Perisic from Wolfsburg for €19m at the end of a bidding war and could practically double their money this summer.

Under contract until June 2020, Tuttomercatoweb suggests Liverpool are prepared to pay €35m.

It would be a reunion with Jurgen Klopp, as Perisic played for Borussia Dortmund from 2011 to January 2013.

Much of Inter’s transfer strategy will depend on whether they qualify for the Champions League.

