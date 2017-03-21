Chiesa: 'Inspired by Robben'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina sensation Federico Chiesa admits he’s inspired by Arjen Robben and his father, but is unimpressed with social media.

The 19-year-old received his first call-up to the Italy Under-21 squad this week and is expected to start in Thursday’s friendly against Poland.

“I would love to have Robben’s curling shot. Growing up I really liked Kaka, even if I have a different role to him,” Chiesa told ItaSportPress.

“I will always be grateful to Paulo Sousa, as he is the Coach who gave me my Serie A debut. I am really improving thanks to his guidance on a technical and tactical level. He tells me to always smile, because football is joy.”

His father is former Fiorentina and Parma hero Enrico Chiesa and undoubtedly this influenced his career.

“I watched all his goals on YouTube. The best was one against Roma, as that shot was just beyond description. The good thing is Dad was a leader not only during games, but in training sessions too.

“The other people my age tend to get lost in things that simply don’t matter. They spend too much time on social media or focusing on getting more likes for their photographs. They should be more determined in studying and preparing themselves for the world of work. I’m not interested in fashion, either.

“I speak fairly fluent English and French, because my parents wanted me to learn languages from a young age so I could then study abroad.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.