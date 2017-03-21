NEWS
Tuesday March 21 2017
Atlanta Utd buy Martinez from Torino
By Football Italia staff

Torino have now officially sold Josef Martinez to MLS club Atlanta United after his astonishing start to life in the United States.

Martinez has scored five goals in the first three regular season games, including the first Major League Soccer hat-trick of the season.

He was voted MLS Player of the Week for the second round.

Now Atlanta United announce they have triggered the option to make the transfer permanent for the Venezuela international striker.

Martinez managed only eight goals and four assists in 69 Serie A appearances for Torino.

“The loan deal had an option to make the transfer permanent which we have now triggered as planned,” said Atlanta United president Darren Eales.

“Josef has been a fantastic addition to our club and it’s clear he has the ability to continuing making an impact in our league.” 

