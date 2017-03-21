Argentina keep hold of Dybala

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala’s hamstring injury is shown to not be serious, so the Juventus striker should stay with Argentina for their World Cup qualifiers.

It was reported earlier today that the left thigh problem was bad enough to send him straight back to Turin for treatment.

However, it seems the Argentina medical staff are confident they can at least get La Joya on the bench against Chile on Friday and Bolivia next Tuesday.

The Seleccion released a statement tonight confirming they would be following his daily progress.

Dybala limped off during the first half of Sunday’s 1-0 Serie A victory over Sampdoria.

Tests appear to have shown a slight issue in the left thigh, but no lesions.

Juventus were hoping to get Dybala back to base for rest and treatment, especially with huge games coming up against Napoli and Barcelona.

Argentina have released Pablo Zabaleta from international duty after finding a Grade I lesion in his left thigh.

