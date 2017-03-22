Reports: Roma contact Sousa

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly made contact with Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa, in case current boss Luciano Spalletti leaves at the end of the season.

Sousa is set to leave the Viola at the end of the campaign, after poor results have made his position untenable in Florence.

Meanwhile Spalletti is only under contract until the summer, and it remains unclear whether he will remain with the club.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Giallorossi officials have approached Sousa – who is also said to be wanted by Borussia Dortmund – about a potential summer move.

Juventus had also been linked with the Viola man, but talk has died down since reports suggested that Massimiliano Allegri is due to sign a new contract with the club.

Other than the Portuguese boss, other names linked with the position by the Italian newspaper are Eusebio Di Francesco, Unai Emery, Leonardo Jardim, Roberto Mancini and Vincenzo Montella.