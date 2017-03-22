NEWS
Wednesday March 22 2017
Dybala new contract this month
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Juventus are ready to announce the signing of a new contract by star player Paulo Dybala.

According to Il Messaggero, the Bianconeri are set to reveal the extension by the end of March.

La Joya will reportedly receive a deal worth €7m per season, to tie him to the club until 2021, in a move that will make him one of the very top earners at the club.

Such an announcement has been subject to several delays, as the player’s agent had to return to Argentina in order to be present at the birth of his son.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies