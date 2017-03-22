Dybala new contract this month

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Juventus are ready to announce the signing of a new contract by star player Paulo Dybala.

According to Il Messaggero, the Bianconeri are set to reveal the extension by the end of March.

La Joya will reportedly receive a deal worth €7m per season, to tie him to the club until 2021, in a move that will make him one of the very top earners at the club.

Such an announcement has been subject to several delays, as the player’s agent had to return to Argentina in order to be present at the birth of his son.