NEWS
Wednesday March 22 2017
Suso to renew with Milan
By Football Italia staff

Milan winger Suso is set to renew his contract with the club, according to reports.

The Spaniard has been subject to reported interest from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, is ready to pen a new agreement with the Rossoneri.

Currently earning around €1m per year, the former Liverpool man is set to increase his salary to €2.5m until its expiration in 2021.

The club will be keen to secure the 23-year-old after an impressive set of performances this term, however a deal may be made more complex due to the ongoing situation regarding a takeover of Milan by Chinese investors.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies