Suso to renew with Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan winger Suso is set to renew his contract with the club, according to reports.

The Spaniard has been subject to reported interest from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, is ready to pen a new agreement with the Rossoneri.

Currently earning around €1m per year, the former Liverpool man is set to increase his salary to €2.5m until its expiration in 2021.

The club will be keen to secure the 23-year-old after an impressive set of performances this term, however a deal may be made more complex due to the ongoing situation regarding a takeover of Milan by Chinese investors.