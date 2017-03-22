Nainggolan: 'I spoke to Chelsea'

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan reveals that he spoke to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte about a potential move to the London club.

Further to quotes that were reported yesterday about being happy at Roma and an admission over his smoking habit, the 28-year-old went on to admit interest from the Blues.

Does the Roma midfielder take an interest in the Premier League?

"I watch it a lot", the Belgian told Sky Sports whilst on international duty. "A lot of my team-mates play there. It's the best league in the world.

"We have to make choices in life. I am having a good season. When the window opens we will talk about it again."

Reports linked Nainggolan with a move to Chelsea in the summer, and he admits he spoke to Coach Antonio Conte.

"Yes. I talked to him," he continued. "They were really interested and wanted me over there. That's all I can say."

With rumours also emerging about a move to China, would this be something to consider in the future?

'China? Currently no, but you can never say never. We need to see right now," he confessed to reporters from the Daily Mail.