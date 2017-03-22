City to make huge Donnarumma offer?

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City are set to make an offer in the region on €120-150m for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports suggest.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the 18-year-old is seen as an ideal candidate for the goalkeeping slot at the club, with Joe Hart out of Pep Guardiola’s plans and the duo of Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero not always seen as reliable.

With this in mind, the club owned by billionaire Sheikh Mansour are said to be ready to spend a huge amount in order to acquire the Rossoneri jewel.

Much of this will depend on whether the takeover of Milan goes ahead, with contract talks for Donnarumma said to be stalling due to uncertainty over the future ownership of the club.