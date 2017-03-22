Mancini: 'I believed in Balotelli'

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter Coach Roberto Mancini has spoken about his relationship with Mario Balotelli, saying: “I was certain he would become world class.”

The 52-year-old, who has been without a job since leaving Inter in August 2016, launched Super Mario’s career by giving him his Serie A debut at the age of 16 with the Nerazzurri.

Mancini admits that he saw the Nice striker’s quality from the very beginning, and, together, they went on to win an Italian league title back in the 2007/08 campaign.

“Balotelli has great technical quality. He must understand that he has the potential to be world class,” Mancini told Football Italia’s South African correspondent Rossella Marrai-Ricco to Soccer Laduma.

“He is fantastic as a player and as a person – for better or for worse. He is a special player for me for all that he has done on the field, and even off it. I respect him a lot.

“I just hope he understands that he has the possibility to become a great player on a different level. I gave him his Serie A debut at 16 – I like to play the youngsters.

“Mario came across a coach who had the courage to let the youngsters play, but anyone would have seen his qualities, and how he is a cold blooded player. He was very impressionable – I was certain he would become world class.”

The teacher-student duo later partnered up again at English giants Manchester City, where they won a Premier League title, a FA Cup trophy, and a FA Community Shield.

“When I went to Manchester City, I told the managers to buy him,” added Mancio. “He needed to adapt to a new type of football, and a lot of people provoked him – the media worshipped him, though.

“It seems that the whole world has something to say about him, and, at times, it can be draining.”

Mancini was recently linked with the Leicester City job after Claudio Ranieri was sacked last month, and he went on to admit that he misses being on the bench.

“It’s not easy to stay still, even if by choice, for someone who has always worked every day. The first few months were beautiful, because one rests and finds time. After that, the daily work is clearly missing, but it might arrive. Lets see what will happen and what good can come of it, to continue winning…”