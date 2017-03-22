Liverpool €35m for Perisic?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Liverpool will look to bid €35m for Inter attacking midfielder Ivan Perisic this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to secure the Croatian at all costs this summer, and Inter may consider a bid of this value.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a number of teams in the Premier League, although the report suggests that the interest from Liverpool remains the strongest.

Perisic arrived with the Nerazzurri from Wolfsburg back in summer 2015 for €16m, signing a five-year deal with the club.

A €19m profit would represent a significant return for the club who are owned by Chinese company the Suning Group.