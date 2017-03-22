Chiellini set for Juve renewal

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini is reportedly set to extend his stay with Juventus, signing a new contract until 2020.

The 32-year-old makes up one third of the legendary 'BBC' backline that also includes Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci.

Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian internation is ready to pen a new deal.

With a current agreement that expires in 2018, the Pisa-native is said to be ready to sign for a further two years, which would take him up to the age of 34 with the club.

Chiellini has been kept out of the side with a number of minor injuries this term, and has missed out on selection for Italy's forthcoming matches with Albania and the Netherlands.