Official: Season over for Abate

By Football Italia staff

Milan have officially announced that Ignazio Abate will miss the rest of the season with an eye injury.

The full-back hasn’t played since suffering the injury against Sassuolo on February 26, and he’s been referred to a specialist in the United States.

“AC Milan announces that, after several medical examinations and tests in Italy, has travelled to Miami for consultation with a specialist for the blunt trauma to his left eye in the game against Sassuolo,” a statement on the Rossoneri’s official website announced.

“The visit brought a positive response and his recovery is proceeding steadily.

“The cures and therapies have begun which are necessary to allow Abate to start competitive activity during the summer period in preparation for the 2017-18 season.”