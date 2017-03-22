Adriano Galliani admits “everything is stopped” at Milan in terms of contract renewals and new signings.
The Rossoneri are in the process of being sold to a Chinese group, Sino-Europe Sports, but the deal has been hit by a series of delays.
As a result, contract renewals have been put on hold, most significantly in the case of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who would become a free agent in the summer of 2018.
“Everything is stopped,” Galliani confirmed outside the Lega Serie A, before being asked about rumours he could front a new takeover.
“It’s unthinkable that I could do something which isn’t shared with President [Silvio] Berlusconi. It’s crazy just to think about it.
“I don’t do anything which isn’t shared and I won’t do anything which isn’t shared.”