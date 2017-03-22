Galliani: ‘Everything stopped at Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Adriano Galliani admits “everything is stopped” at Milan in terms of contract renewals and new signings.

The Rossoneri are in the process of being sold to a Chinese group, Sino-Europe Sports, but the deal has been hit by a series of delays.

As a result, contract renewals have been put on hold, most significantly in the case of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who would become a free agent in the summer of 2018.

“Everything is stopped,” Galliani confirmed outside the Lega Serie A, before being asked about rumours he could front a new takeover.

“It’s unthinkable that I could do something which isn’t shared with President [Silvio] Berlusconi. It’s crazy just to think about it.

“I don’t do anything which isn’t shared and I won’t do anything which isn’t shared.”