Khedira injured on Germany duty

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will miss Germany’s friendly with England with an ankle injury.

The Bianconeri man was named in Jogi Löw’s squad for the clash with the Three Lions, as well as the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

However, this afternoon it has been announced that he will miss at least one match after picking up an injury.

“Sami Khedira will miss Germany-England due to an ankle problem,” Die Mannschaft announced on their official Twitter account.

The severity of the injury is not year clear, but it’s a worrying development for the Old Lady with a double-header with Napoli to come after the international break, as well as the Champions League Quarter-Final with Barcelona.