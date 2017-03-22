NEWS
Wednesday March 22 2017
Inter close to Manolas?
By Football Italia staff

Inter are close to a €40m deal for Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas, according to reports.

The Greek defender was linked with a move away from Stadio Olimpico last summer, but a clause meant the Giallorossi would have had to give half of the fee to previous club Olympiakos.

That clause no longer applies, however, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Nerazzurri are close to agreeing a deal for Manolas.

It’s thought the player has given his consent to the transfer, while the clubs are close to agreeing a deal worth €40m.

That figure would be made up of €32-35m up front, with the rest being made up by performance-related bonuses.

Given that Manolas arrived for €13m, the potential deal would represent a significant profit for the Lupi, who are said to be looking for a replacement already.

