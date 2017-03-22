Sevilla: ‘Monchi? We’ll see…’

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla’s President says the club is “much more important” than Monchi, who could become Roma’s new sporting director.

The Spaniard has been repeatedly linked with the Giallorossi, after Walter Sabatini left the club in October.

Monchi himself has confirmed that he wants to work in France or Italy, but hasn’t given a specific date for his departure.

“Monchi is working for Sevilla, as always,” Sevilla President José Castro assured, speaking to Marca.

“That’s an individual matter. At the end of the season we’ll see what happens with Monchi, we have other priorities at the moment.

“Sevilla is much more important than Monchi, than me, or anyone you can talk about.”