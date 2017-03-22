Clubs walk out of Serie A meeting

By Football Italia staff

Milan, Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina all walked out of today’s Lega Serie A meeting in a dispute over television rights.

All 20 clubs were meeting today in order to elect a new President of the Lega Serie A, but the six clubs and Chievo left the meeting early.

“The rupture is incurable,” Milan CEO Adriano Galliani told reporters outside the Lega headquarters.

“It’s not possible to find a solution and move forward with the work, we represent 80 per cent of fans in Italy.

“The governance is a fig leaf, the problem is - as usual - the sharing of television rights.

“Let them move forward with the clubs left at the table if they want to, but they certainly can’t decide on financial issues because that takes 15 votes.”

Joining Galliani in walking out were Juventus’ Giuseppe Marotta, Giovanni Gardini of Inter, Fiorentina CEO Sandro Menucci, Umberto Gandini of Roma and Napoli’s Antonio Saracini.

Galliani also took the opportunity to speak to ANSA, and once again deny that he could be involved in a new takeover of Milan.

“To think that I could be at the head of Milan is like saying Donald Trump is the head of ISIS.

“Only an idiot would think I would do something unbeknownst to Silvio Berlusconi. It makes no sense.”