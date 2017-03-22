Chelsea to scout Rudiger tonight

By Football Italia staff

Reports in the UK claim Chelsea are sending scouts to watch Roma’s Antonio Rudiger in tonight’s Germany-England game.

The centre-back was linked with the Premier League club last summer, but he ruptured his cruciate ligament ahead of Euro 2016.

According to the Daily Mail, Rudiger will start tonight’s game against the Three Lions, and the Blues have sent scouts to observe him.

The newspaper also claims that Manchester United and Manchester City will be in attendance, but Chelsea are particularly keen due to Antonio Conte’s influence.

It’s thought the Giallorossi would demand at least €35m for the defender, who can also play at right-back.