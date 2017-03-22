U21: Di Biagio on 'last doubts'

By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-21 boss Gigi Di Biagio warns his players that Poland and Spain friendlies will help “remove my last doubts” for the Euros.

The Azzurrini take on their Polish counterparts in Krakow on Thursday at 19.45 GMT, then host Spain on Monday at 20.00 GMT.

“Tomorrow we will be forced, due to various absences, to perform a few experiments,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I will try new options to remove my last doubts on the 23 I will bring to Poland in June. Let’s say I am certain of 16-17 players, but am lacking the back-up figures.

“We’ll have the opportunity to see and apply new solutions on the pitch. Poland are eager to do well and Zwibi Boniek told me that they have big expectations on the European Championships in June.

“It’ll be a good test to see how the lads are growing. We must remember results come via good performances.

“I think this will be the best European Under-21 Championships of the last 20 years. We are happy to see quite a few of our lads promoted to the senior Italy squad, as that confirms the good work we started eight years ago with the academies.

“Soon I’ll meet with Giampiero Ventura and compare notes. President Carlo Tavecchio and Director General Michele Uva continue to tell me to bring the best we’ve got to the tournament.”

Italy Under-21 squad for Poland and Spain: Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Simone Scuffet (Udinese); Antonio Barreca (Torino), Davide Biraschi (Genoa), Kevin Bonifazi (Spal), Davide Calabria (Milan), Alex Ferrari (Hellas Verona), Adam Masina (Bologna), Nicola Murru (Cagliari); Marco Benassi (Torino), Danilo Cataldi (Genoa), Alberto Grassi (Atalanta), Manuel Locatelli (Milan), Rolando Mandragora (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo), Valerio Verre (Pescara); Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Alberto Cerri (Pescara), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Federico Di Francesco (Bologna), Andrea Favilli (Ascoli), Luca Garritano (Cesena), Federico Ricci (Sassuolo)