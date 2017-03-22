NEWS
Wednesday March 22 2017
Lega Pro: Taranto squad attacked
By Football Italia staff

Italian football is in shock after Lega Pro side Taranto were physically attacked by around 30 masked ultras.

The squad was taking part in its training session this afternoon when “they were subjected to a physical and verbal attack by around 30 hooded people.

“The club firmly condemns this form of violence and expresses its solidarity to all the athletes, Coach Salvatore Ciullo, the technical staff and directors present.”

It is reported the Taranto players were slapped and punched.

This incident occurs just days after the Lega Pro games were started 15 minutes late in protest at other threats towards players.

It is now possible the Lega Pro season will be halted.

