Hysaj: 'Duel with Insigne'

By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj admits Italy-Albania on Friday “will be a sort of derby” and is looking forward to challenging Napoli teammate Lorenzo Insigne.

The World Cup qualifiers kicks off on Friday at 19.45 GMT at the Stadio Barbera in Palermo.

“It will be a sort of derby for us, considering the number of Albanian citizens who live in Italy,” said Hysaj in his Press conference.

“I joked around a lot with Insigne and after the Empoli game he told me: ‘Now we are rivals, we cannot speak to each other!’

“It’ll be an interesting duel, as he will very probably be attacking down my flank. He is a great player who improves every day and is difficult to stop.

“I don’t feel remotely tired and will always give 100 per cent for my country. It is something to be proud of if I’ve played so many games of a high level at the age of 23.”