NEWS
Wednesday March 22 2017
Hysaj: 'Duel with Insigne'
By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj admits Italy-Albania on Friday “will be a sort of derby” and is looking forward to challenging Napoli teammate Lorenzo Insigne.

The World Cup qualifiers kicks off on Friday at 19.45 GMT at the Stadio Barbera in Palermo.

“It will be a sort of derby for us, considering the number of Albanian citizens who live in Italy,” said Hysaj in his Press conference.

“I joked around a lot with Insigne and after the Empoli game he told me: ‘Now we are rivals, we cannot speak to each other!’

“It’ll be an interesting duel, as he will very probably be attacking down my flank. He is a great player who improves every day and is difficult to stop.

“I don’t feel remotely tired and will always give 100 per cent for my country. It is something to be proud of if I’ve played so many games of a high level at the age of 23.”

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies