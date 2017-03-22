Lehmann: 'Who is Allegri?'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan goalkeeper Jens Lehmann doubts Juventus Coach Max Allegri is the man for Arsenal. “Who is Allegri, with all due respect? He is in Italy.”

Allegri has long been linked with the Gunners job if Arsene Wenger leaves the club this summer.

“The people that hold up their banners saying ‘Wenger Out’ don’t hold up banners saying they want x, y, z to come in because this guy will guarantee success,” argued Lehmann in The Sun.

“Bring Allegri in and we will win everything? Who is Allegri, with all due respect? He is in Italy. Will somebody like him bring success?

“When you look at the type of football he is playing, it doesn’t really fit Arsenal.

“None of them has a solution, someone who would guarantee them Champions League football and maybe win something.”

Italian tacticians have traditionally done very well in the Premier League, as Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Claudio Ranieri won the title.

Antonio Conte is currently top of the table with Chelsea in his maiden English season.

Lehmann had a brief and disappointing spell at Milan in 1998, playing just the first five games of the season before moving to Borussia Dortmund in January 1999.

He went on to Arsenal from 2003 to 2008.