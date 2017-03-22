NEWS
Wednesday March 22 2017
Spalletti-Pallotta meeting tonight
By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti, President Jim Pallotta and director general Mauro Baldissoni are having dinner together this evening.

The meeting is expected to be the crucial moment when the tactician’s status is consolidated for next season.

Spalletti’s current contract is due to expire in June and he has refused to discuss an extension until the end of the campaign.

Il Messaggero reports that Spalletti, Pallotta and Baldissoni are having dinner at a restaurant close to the President’s hotel in Rome tonight.

The club is eager for Spalletti to stay, but the Coach seems to be moving towards different challenges, as he has been linked with the Juventus job if Max Allegri goes to Arsenal.

