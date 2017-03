Jankto scores on senior Czech debut

By Football Italia staff

Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto celebrated his senior Czech Republic debut with a goal in a friendly against Lithuania.

The 21-year-old already had three goals in just four caps at Under-21 level for his country.

He came on as a substitute at half-time today during the 3-0 victory over Lithuania.

It took Jankto less than 20 minutes to break his duck on his debut, firing in a left-foot shot.

He has scored four Serie A goals with four assists in 21 games for Udinese this season.