Wednesday March 22 2017
Miranda to captain Brazil
By Football Italia staff

Inter defender Joao Miranda will wear the captain’s armband when Brazil take on Uruguay in tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier.

The centre-back has been chosen to be their captain in Montevideo.

The Seleçao have a tendency to rotate the armband around the squad to ensure everyone feels responsible for their success or failure.

Miranda had been captain for the first time in a 3-0 win over Ecuador in September 2016.

Others to have taken the role in these seven World Cup qualifiers were Dani Alves, Renato Augusto, Filipe Luis, Robinho and Fernandinho.

Miranda is one of three Serie A-based players expected to start against Uruguay, along with Juventus full-back Dani Alves and Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

Brazil (probable): Alisson; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro; Paulinho, R.Augusto, Coutinho, Neymar; Firmino

