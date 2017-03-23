Agent: ‘Manolas future up to Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas’ agent doesn’t rule out a summer transfer but “his future will be decided solely by Roma”.

The centre-back has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but Inter are believed to be in pole position for his signature, having already verbally agreed a deal with the Greek international.

“At the moment I can’t say much, because Kostas’ future is being dealt with every day,” Ioannis Evangelopoulos told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I read and hear a lot of rumours, there’s talk of Inter and many other teams but his team remains Roma. He has a contract until June 30, 2019. I repeat: he’s a Roma player.

“Will he stay? That’s a question which can only be answered by the club, but there’s one thing I can say: his future will be decided solely by Roma.

“If it comes to a goodbye then it will have been totally their choice.

“Anyone could take Manolas, from Serie A, Japan, China or other Leagues, but if Roma decide to hold on to him we can’t do anything else. He has a contract until 2019.”