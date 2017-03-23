Juventus prepare Alex Sandro renewal

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Juventus are preparing a new contract for Alex Sandro, to ward off Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The Brazilian left-back joined the Bianconeri from Porto in 2015 for a fee of €26m, and has become a crucial part of Max Allegri’s side.

It was reported this week that both Chelsea and Madrid were ready to offer €45m for the defender this summer, and Corriere dello Sport believes Juve are taking counter-measures.

Alex Sandro wasn’t called-up by Brazil for the current international break, so he will return to work at Vinovo today.

According to the newspaper, the Turin giants are willing to offer a €3.5m contract to extend the left-back’s deal by one year, meaning he’d be tied down until 2021.