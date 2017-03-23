‘Verratti comments misinterpreted’

Marco Verratti’s agent says he was “misintepreted in France” but reports say the midfielder’s Paris Saint-Germain future is uncertain.

Donato Di Campli declared yesterday that his client wouldn’t be able to win with PSG “as they are now”.

That has intensified speculation that the Azzurri star could move this summer, with Juventus, Barcelona and Inter all interested.

“I simply repeated what I’ve said before,” Di Campli clarified, again to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It may have been misinterpreted in France. PSG is a big club, where Marco is under contract until 2021 with a big salary.

“The fact remains that a player of his level, after five years in Paris, is wondering about his career prospects and hoping that PSG can win the one trophy they’re missing, the Champions League.

“Marco has big ambitions, like PSG or any other European club.”

In the wake of Di Campli’s comments, L’Équipe is reporting today that Verratti is unhappy with the direction the Ligue 1 champions are going in.

It’s thought the Italian international is irritated that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not replaced after his departure, and doubts whether Unai Emery can deliver the Champions League.

The newspaper reports that Di Campli met with the PSG leadership a few days ago, and is likely to have expressed his doubts.

While some have suggested that Verratti and his agent are angling for an increased salary, L’Équipe says the Italian hasn’t asked for a wage rise, and simply wants guarantees about the ambition at Parc des Princes.

It should be noted, however, that the newspaper is being sued by Verratti over a story claiming he was in a nightclub before flying out to Barcelona, where PSG lost 6-1.