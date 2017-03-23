‘Hysaj will consider offers’

By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj would “evaluate” offers, his agent confirms, but “Napoli want to fight for the Scudetto” so don’t want to sell.

The Albanian international has impressed for the Partenopei since joining from Empoli, and has been repeatedly linked with a transfer away from San Paolo.

“Hysaj renewed in September,” Mario Giuffredi pointed out in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

“If important offers come where we all feel it’s convenient to discuss them then we’ll evaluate them. But I think Napoli want to fight for the Scudetto, meaning they won’t be deprived of Hysaj.

“They’ll make investments to fight for the Scudetto. Of course, only if [Maurizio] Sarri stays to continue the project started two years ago.”