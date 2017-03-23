NEWS
Thursday March 23 2017
Inter consider Nainggolan
By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly interested in Roma’s Radja Nainggolan, but he’d cost around €50m.

The Nerazzurri have been heavily linked with Kostas Manolas, but today’s edition of Tuttosport claims they are also keen on signing his Belgian teammate.

To make space and raise funds, the Beneamata would sacrifice Ever Banega and Marcelo Brozovic, who would likely bring in around €45m between them.

In addition, the Giallorossi have shown interest in Brozovic in the past, so the Croatian could even be included as part of the deal.

It would likely take around €50m to secure Nainggolan, and it’s not clear if the player himself would accept the move.

However, he is currently negotiating to raise his salary from €3.2m per season to €4m, on a contract which expires in 2020, and that could open a door for Inter.

