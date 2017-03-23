Milik: ‘Available for Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Arkadiusz Milik admits “it’s difficult” for Napoli to change things, so he’ll accept being benched “for now”.

The striker ruptured his cruciate ligament while on international duty in October, but completed a remarkable recovery and made his return on February 15.

However, the Pole has struggled to oust Dries Mertens from the starting XI, playing just 38 minutes in March.

“I’m young so I’m looking forward,” Milik told Przeglądem Sportowym.

“I’m available to the Coach, but I know it’s difficult for [Maurizio] Sarri to change things that have been working well for the past few months.

“Dries Mertens has been playing really well in my position, I just have to work to get more and more opportunities. I’m playing in a serious club with big objectives.

“It’s only been five months since the surgery, most players take longer. So I accept the situaiton. For now.”

Milik was asked whether he was running a risk by returning from injury so quickly.

“No-one put my health at risk. A lot of things were written about me, but sometimes it’s worth going to the source and asking. No-one asked me what I thought.

“I want to dispel any doubt: I haven’t come back too early. I felt fine, the doctor gave consent. There was only one goal: to return as soon as possible.

“I wanted to be healthy and properly prepared to work, I invested in myself and I succeeded.

“Did I work out at home? That’s how it was, and in the end it helped me in my rehab. I didn’t overload my knees, there were no problems, not a single day where I had to reduce the weight.

“I had zero complications, no swelling in the knee. I’m glad to be healthy and able to get back to playing football.

“I still have work to do, but it’s just small details, it’ll take a couple of weeks. I’m sure everything will be as it was before the injury.”