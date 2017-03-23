Crotone President resigns

By Football Italia staff

Crotone President Raffaele Vrenna announces his resignation “with a lot of sadness”.

The businessman took over the club in 1992, and the Squali are experiencing a first-ever Serie A season, though they’re eight points from safety with just nine games to play.

“I leave Crotone Calcio after 25 years with a lot of sadness,” Vrenna said in a statement on the club’s official website.

“I’ve experienced incredible seasons with this team, and accomplished something which will remain in football history, not just in Crotone and Calabria, but in Italy and beyond.

“Our promotion to Serie A was compared by some to Leicester City winning the Premier League. Anyone who knows Crotone knows that it’s a small town, but with a big heart and a passionate fanbase.

“As I leave, I want to thank all those who have worked with me over the years and contributed to our success.”