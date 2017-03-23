Video: Totti takes on fake news

By Football Italia staff

Roma captain Francesco Totti has joined a campaign seeking to combat “fake news”.

The term has emerged as a description of completely made-up stories which circulate on social media, notably in the election of US President Donald Trump.

Now Er Pupone has posted a video to his Facebook page, reading out rumours that he could sign for Lazio, or become the next James Bond.

“Unfortunately it’s not always this easy to recognise fake news!” Totti wrote under the video.

“I joined social media in part to have my say and refute the lies around me, that’s why I’ve signed “Basta bufale” [enough lies].

“Being informed is a right, being uninformed is a danger. Sign it too.”