CL semis bring Di Maria to Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

It’s claimed Juventus will pursue Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria if they reach the Champions League Semi-Finals.

The Bianconeri take on Barcelona in the Quarter-Finals, and getting past the Blaugrana would prove extremely lucrative.

Given that the Old Lady is Italy’s only representative in European competition after Roma and Napoli’s elimination, the market pool will go exclusively to them from here on out.

Having already secured around €88m in revenue from the competition, reaching the last four would take that above €100m.

According to Tuttosport, that money could then be used to finance a move for Angel Di Maria, though the deal would be very difficult.

Juve and PSG are not on good terms, and the winger would cost at least €50m.

However, his wages are likely to prove an even bigger stumbling block, as it’s thought he earns around €10m per season at Parc des Princes.