Thursday March 23 2017
Panico: ‘More women in football’
By Football Italia staff

Patrizia Panico hopes women as Coaches “will become natural as soon as possible” after taking charge the male Italy Under-16 team.

The former international is standing in for Daniele Zoratto while he’s away with the Under-19 team, and yesterday became the first woman to take charge of a male Italian national team.

Although the Azzurri were beaten 4-1 by Germany, the Coach is not phased by the result.

“I was fine, very calm and very serene,” Panico told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I consider myself to be a rational person, I don’t get carried away by emotions, whether they’re positive or negative.

“I hope all this will become natural as soon as possible, not because women are better than men but because it’s right that everyone has the same opportunities for training and work.

“I just hope my example can become normal, it would mean women have reached a significant level of emancipation in sport.

“I hope, with this step, we’ve pointed the way.”

