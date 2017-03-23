NEWS
Thursday March 23 2017
De Biasi: ‘I could have been CT’
By Football Italia staff

Albania’s Gianni De Biasi reveals “just one person” stopped him being Italy CT, by vetoing his candidacy.

Giampiero Ventura replaced Antonio Conte after Euro 2016, but the former Torino Coach, who faces Italy tomorrow, reveals he could have been the man in the Azzurri hot seat.

“The national team would have been the crowning achievement of a career taking in almost all of the provincial teams,” De Biasi confirmed to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I don’t envy Ventura though. If anything I envy his players, he has a solid defence, [Andrea] Belotti, [Ciro] Immobile and [Lorenzo] Insigne, the many alternatives he has. Cote had fewer cards to play compared to him.

“Yes, I could be in his place now. Or, at least, I hoped to be. After a meeting with the FIGC I thought I was in pole position, then something changed and Ventura passed me.

 “I only knew what had changed in November in Como. At dinner, [FIGC President Carlo] Tavecchio told me that one person, only one, had hindered me by using his veto.”

